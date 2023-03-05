Vintage Shop Hop promotes small businesses, reduces waste

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Hundreds of stores across Wisconsin and Illinois are taking part in Vintage Shop Hop this weekend. It's a celebration of small businesses and all things old, but still good.

Among those participating is Sani Ziebell, who sells refurbished goods from her store Fabulous Finds in Oshkosh. She said the event, which provides shoppers with information and an interactive map of the nearly 400 businesses participating, brings a lot of customers her way who otherwise may have never found her.

“I get a lot, ‘I never knew you were here, did you just open up?’" said Ziebell. "No, I’ve been here for 10 years.”

In addition to promoting small shops like hers, Ziebell says Vintage Shop Hop is important because it promotes saving useful items that otherwise would have gone to waste.

“It saves it from the landfill. There’s nothing wrong with this piece of furniture," Ziebell said, pointing to a refurbished wooden wardrobe sitting in her store. "It’s a beautiful piece of furniture. It may not work for what someone had in their home to begin with, but now it can be refurbished.”

On the other side of town, Bowenstreet Repeats provides used finds that customer Lauren Ziebell called "one of a kind."

Bowenstreet co-owner Paula Hayford says her store "take[s] items that were meant for the landfill" and gives them new life.

She said her participation in Vintage Shop Hop may have doubled, or even tripled, the sales the shop would normally see. But, she said she wants reminds customers that businesses like hers need support all year round.

“Even if it’s not a Shop Hop weekend, go out and support your local small businesses," said Hayford.