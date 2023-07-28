Vietnam Veterans honored at AirVenture

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Many veterans attended EAA AirVenture on Friday, as those who served in the Vietnam War were honored.

Duane Canon was a sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, and worked on C-130s transports and F-105 and F-4 fighters. He now serves as President of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 437 in Oshkosh, and says he and other Vietnam veterans weren't treated well when they first returned from the war.

“When I came back, nobody greeted me…" he said, "VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars], the American Legion, they didn’t want Vietnam Veterans, because they said ‘well you didn’t win the war.'”

These days, however, Canon says people are much more appreciative of his service.

"Going around town or being in a Memorial Day procession, Fourth of July parade, they thank you," he explained, "I have kids coming up and thanking me for my service.”

Canon says he came out to AirVenture early Friday morning to see an Honor Flight carrying veterans to Washington D.C. depart and says he hopes to stay at the grounds to see the flight return Friday evening.