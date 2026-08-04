OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department identified the three people found dead on Division Street in Winneconne as 57-year-old Jeffrey Manke and his two daughters — 16-year-old Jaeylyn Manke and 11-year-old Lenora Manke.

The sheriff's department is leading the investigation.

Court records show Jeffery Manke was in the midst of a divorce. A court hearing had been held earlier on Friday, July 31 — the same day Manke and the couple's children were found dead.

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Victims identified in Winneconne triple death investigation

Court records also show a restraining order had been filed against Manke earlier this year. The restraining order noted that Manke had access to guns. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7300. You can support the surviving family members by donating at this link and this link.