Vel Phillips students and parents get their first look inside the school

Oshkosh parents and students are getting their first look inside the new Vel Phillips Middle School

Superintendent Bryan Davis says students have been excited to see the new building, and thinks the new school will offer great resources

The first full day of classes at Vel Phillips will be September 5, a public dedication ceremony will be held September 17

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Parents and students at the new Vel Phillips Middle School are getting their first look inside.

I’m your Oshkosh neighborhood reporter, Seth Humeniuk.

Oshkosh area school district superintendent, Bryan Davis, tells me getting the school built has been a long process but students have been thrilled with the finished product.

“I’d say ‘wow’ has kind of been the overwhelming sentiment,” said Davis.

Davis says it’s taken two years of hard work to get the school ready for 800 students and thanks all involved for their help along the way. He says he’s seen the excitement on the faces of students as they tour the new building, and says he thinks the new school will provide a top-of-the-line learning experience for Oshkosh children.

“Our vocational ed. spaces are top notch right now along with our collaborative spaces that we’re gonna use for our academic programming, brand new gym, brand new choir room band rooms. Everything’s got that brand new school smell in it. They’re really excited, you can sense that as part of the open houses,” said Davis.

Vel Phillips’ eighth graders will start on Friday and all classes will start on Tuesday.

In Oshkosh, Seth Humeniuk, NBC 26.