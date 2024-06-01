Vandals damage more than 50 cars in one night at an Oshkosh parking garage

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Vandals in Oshkosh didn't slash a few tires, they slashed dozens.



Police say more than 50 vehicles had their tires slashed either Thursday night or Friday morning.

Oshkosh Officer Katie Mann said that they currently do not have any suspects.

I spoke with one woman who said that her boyfriend was changing tires all morning.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Police say more than 50 cars were damaged at some point Thursday night or early Friday morning.

This afternoon I spoke with Oshkosh officer Katie Mann who said this is unlike anything she's seen before.

"Especially on such a large scale like this and in one location,” said Officer Mann. “Having been on several of these things, over 50 is quite a large amount of damage and quite a large number of victims that were affected by this incident."

One Oshkosh woman told me that the vandals skipped the first floor and did all of their damage on floors two and three of the garage. She told me her boyfriend was working at the garage all morning changing tires.

Most of the cars affected that I saw had multiple tires damaged.

Officer Mann says that there were no surveillance cameras working in the garage at the time of the incident so they are asking for any footage from local businesses of anyone in the area at the time.

"If they were acting suspiciously,” Mann says. “Maybe running away from the location, being extra vigilant, or hanging out in the area. Anything suspicious like that."

She says that they currently do not have a suspect.

Police have spoken to all the victims.

"I mean it's a large amount of people that were affected by this incident,” said Officer Mann. “So again, we're urging people if they have any information just, please come forward."

As I drove through the garage today, I spoke with one gentleman who is here on work from New Jersey. He told me all three cars their company took, need new wheels.