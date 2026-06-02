OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Valley Christian School broke ground on a new 42-acre high school campus in Oshkosh, a $14 million project expected to be completed before the 2027 school year.

The new building is double the size of the school's current facility and will include music and art spaces, a weight room, and a performance stage.

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Valley Christian School breaks ground on new $14M high school

Brad Dunn, head of school at Valley Christian, said the project is driven by growing enrollment.

"Our enrollment has been growing. Next year, our high school will be right at 200 students. We'll be building this school on this piece of property to hold up to 300 students," Dunn said.

Valley Christian currently serves about 700 students from pre-K through grade 12, with a student-to-teacher ratio of 18:1. Combined with the new high school, total enrollment is expected to reach about 1,000 students.

Dunn said tuition will not increase to fund the project.

"There's not going to be an additional fee because we're trying to build a new high school," Dunn said.

Kristine Kunde, a parent and teacher's aide at Valley Christian, said she sees a clear reason for the school's growth.

"There's expansion everywhere because people are wanting a place to send their kids where there is top-notch education, as well as being Christ-centered. That is the draw, and that's why we're growing so big recently," Kunde said.

Dunn said the new building is ultimately a means to an end.

"It's gonna be a beautiful building, but really it's just a tool to help us fulfill our mission. It's a place where, yes, teachers are gonna have a nice classroom, they're gonna have students in there, but it's the impact that they're making on a daily basis," Dunn said.

Construction is being managed by Miron Construction, with Excel Engineering serving as the architect. The project is expected to be completed in conjunction with the city's Fernau Road project before the 2027 school year.

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