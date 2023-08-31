UWO students returning to campus

Students have begun returning to UW Oshkosh

About 570 students returned Wednesday, most of which are freshmen and campus workers

Orientation begins on Friday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Students are starting to return to UW Oshkosh, as many first-year students and campus workers moved onto campus today.

U-W-O officials say about 570 students checked in today, among them criminal justice major Jacob Moss, who's returning for this third year at UWO.

He says he's excited to be back on campus and living on his own again, and urges incoming first-year students to take advantage of their new surroundings by exploring new places and making new friends.

"Get out and do some sight-seeing around campus. Find a group, join a club…it's not big campus like Madison or Green Bay, It's more of a smaller or community style campus," said Moss.

UWO students will continue trickling in throughout the week and orientation will begin on Friday.