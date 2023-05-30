UWO partners with YMCA to keep childcare center open

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thanks to a new partnership with the Oshkosh Community YMCA, The Children's Learning and Care Center (CLCC) at UWO will remain open.

UWO leadership first announced earlier this month the center would close at the end of June. CLCC parents and staff were notified on May 30 of the new agreement that will keep the center on the Oshkosh campus open.

The Oshkosh Community YMCA operates two licensed childcare centers and five licensed before-and-after school sites that serve 550 Oshkosh children daily.

“Our review of the YMCA’s operations and the cooperative spirit we have seen from the YMCA leaders confirm our confidence that we are collaborating with a caring, community-oriented nonprofit partner,” said UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt. “We are confident the stability and quality of care at the CLCC will only increase.”

UW-Oshkosh and the YMCA are working closely to finalize partnership agreements and details.

Officials at UWO say further information will be provided to CLCC families and staff as it becomes available.