UW Oshkosh volleyball wins DIII championship for first title in program history

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (NBC 26) — The UW Oshkosh volleyball team beat the University of La Verne in straight sets Saturday night to claim the Division III national championship.

It's the first NCAA national championship in the program's history and the 51st overall in all sports for UWO.

The Titans did not drop a set in the entire NCAA Tournament, becoming the first team since 2004 to achieve that feat according to a media release from the university's athletic department. UWO ended the season on a 21-set winning streak, dating back to the WIAC Tournament championship against Eau Claire.

