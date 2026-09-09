OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Two UW Oshkosh professors are raising concerns about the impact artificial intelligence is having on student literacy, saying a growing reliance on tools like ChatGPT is interfering with key intellectual development.

Professor Sam Looker-Koenigs has taught at UW Oshkosh for 15 years and has seen firsthand how AI has changed classrooms.

"I do see a a fair bit of a literacy gap here happening for some students, but I don't blame them for that at all," Looker-Koenigs said.

Looker-Koenigs said students who struggle to comprehend assigned readings often won't reach out for help out of embarrassment. Instead, they turn to AI — an application that never passes judgment.

"But we're depriving ourselves of a key intellectual development, because AI isn't going to tell us when we're not understanding," Looker-Koenigs said.

Looker-Koenigs said she tries to combat students' self-consciousness by creating an open space that encourages vulnerability.

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UW Oshkosh professors raise concerns about AI and student literacy

Professor Adam Ochonicky said he has had to confront AI entering his classroom by teaching AI literacy.

"Essentially, I have to talk about AI in every class. AI literacy means challenging what you see and not just taking it at face value. Even Google's CEO has said that you shouldn't believe everything that comes out of AI. You should have some healthy dose of skepticism," Ochonicky said.

Ochonicky also cited an internal OpenAI study that suggested hallucinations in AI answers are mathematically certain to occur.

"The misinformation is something that's a concern at all different levels of AI output," Ochonicky said.

Looker-Koenigs highlighted a number of human-led resources students can use to improve their literacy, including the campus writing center, a professor's office hours, and the first-semester peer mentor provided to new college students.

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