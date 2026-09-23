UPDATE: 25-year-old woman dies following motorcycle crash in Oshkosh

UPDATE: A 25-year-old woman has died after a motorcycle crash in Oshkosh Wednesday, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Officers ask that if you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, you contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

ORIGINAL: A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Jackson Street in Oshkosh Wednesday.

Oshkosh Police are investigating what caused the crash. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jackson Street remains closed between Murdock Avenue and Stanley Avenue.

Police are asking the public to avoid that stretch of road.