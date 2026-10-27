UPDATE: Oshkosh middle school teacher deported

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Department of Homeland Security says Wendy Mendez, an Oshkosh middle school Spanish teacher arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this month, has been removed from the United States.

In an updated statement Thursday, DHS said ICE arrested Mendez in Milwaukee on Oct. 14 and removed her from the country on Oct. 22.

DHS said Mendez legally entered the United States from Costa Rica on a temporary basis in August 2020 but did not leave by February 2021.

The agency said she was placed into removal proceedings in February 2026 and ordered removed by an immigration judge in September after failing to appear for those proceedings.

The update clarifies conflicting information in the original story about whether Mendez remained in ICE custody or had already been deported.

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ORIGINIAL REPORTING

A story that has made national headlines for years has now reached an Oshkosh middle school, where a Spanish teacher has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

According to ICE, Wendy Mendez entered the United States legally from Costa Rica in 2020 on a temporary basis. The agency says she did not leave before her visa expired, and a judge then ordered her removal last month after she failed to appear for a hearing.

Neighbor Emily Montalbano says Mendez missed the hearing due to a misunderstanding.

"We have lost a valuable community member over a clerical error," Montalbano said, "So when she received a summons for a regular court hearing, it was sent to her previous address and not forwarded to her, so she was not aware of it."

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ICE arrests Oshkosh middle school Spanish teacher

I also spoke with Mushe Subulwa, the executive director of SEPO, which stands for Sustainability, Education and Progress as One. It is an Oshkosh organization that supports immigrants.

"This has really hit us heavily in Oshkosh. This community is already terrified," Subulwa said.

Subulwa says Mendez was deported to Costa Rica, her birth country. However, ICE representatives said Mendez "...will remain in custody pending her removal from the United States." It is unclear what her current status actually is.

"But what hits me so much is Wendy is my friend, but also Wendy is the teacher to my son," Subulwa said, "From the very very day the community was aware, and that awareness caused a lot of people to be on edge. To ask questions. What's next? Is she coming back?" Subulwa said.

The Oshkosh Area School District said in a statement that Mendez was placed on an unpaid leave of absence due to the "unforeseen circumstances." The district added that she was in good standing and that this was not a school safety or performance-related issue.

A vigil to honor those impacted is being held at Opera House Square this Friday at 6 o'clock. Organizers say candles will be provided.

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