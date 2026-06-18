U.S. Air Force, Tyler Hubbard to open EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Country music star Tyler Hubbard will help the U.S. Air Force celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a July 20 performance at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026.

The concert, included with admission, will headline the fly-in convention’s opening night program at the EAA Theater in the Woods. The event runs July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport.

Hubbard, a solo artist and former member of the multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, has 23 No. 1 country singles and a string of sold-out tours. His appearance follows Florida Georgia Line’s return to the stage earlier this month at CMA Fest in Nashville.

Advance tickets for this year’s event are on sale at EAA.org/airventure.

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