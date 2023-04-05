Two in custody after Oshkosh armed robbery

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Two men were taken into custody following a March armed robbery that took place in the 700 block of Merritt Avenue in Oshkosh.

Original reporting from the Oshkosh Police Department states that officers received information that a male suspect entered a business on March 20, 2023, at 1:46 p.m. and insinuated that he had a weapon in his pocket. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

After conducting numerous interviews and follow-ups, detectives were able to identify two suspects involved in the robbery.

The Oshkosh Police Department released they took a 40-year-old Oshkosh male into custody for party to the crime of armed robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and resisting/obstructing an offer.

Deputies from Calumet County were able to locate a 60-year-old male from Little Chute who was also involved in the robbery. The suspect was taken into custody for felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

The Little Chute suspect will also be facing charges from the Oshkosh Police Department for party to the crime of armed robbery.

Further information has not been released.