Trial date set for Jason Lindemann

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — More than a year after police say Jason Lindemann crashed his power boat into another vessel on the Fox River, a trial date has been set.

Lindemann appeared at the Winnebago County Courthouse for a motion hearing Tuesday, and his attorney Scott Ceman and Assistant Attorney General Tara Jenswold were eventually able to agree on a trial date of June 10, 2024.

Lindemann is scheduled to appear in court multiple times before the jury trial begins though, and is next due in court on October 16.