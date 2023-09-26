Watch Now
Trial date set for Jason Lindemann

NBC 26
Jason Lindemann (left) and attorney Scott Ceman (right) take a seat before court proceedings begin. Lindemann is accused of crashing his boat into another vessel on the Fox River in July of 2022.
Posted at 4:55 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 17:55:48-04

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — More than a year after police say Jason Lindemann crashed his power boat into another vessel on the Fox River, a trial date has been set.

Lindemann appeared at the Winnebago County Courthouse for a motion hearing Tuesday, and his attorney Scott Ceman and Assistant Attorney General Tara Jenswold were eventually able to agree on a trial date of June 10, 2024.

Lindemann is scheduled to appear in court multiple times before the jury trial begins though, and is next due in court on October 16.

