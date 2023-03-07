Train coming to Leach Amphitheater

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Multi-Grammy and Billboard Award-winning band Train along with special guest Better Than Ezra will perform at the Leach Amphitheater on Sunday, August 6.

Train, fronted by Pat Monahan, has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album in 1998.

Their 2001 hit 'Drops of Jupiter' gave the band multi-platinum status thanks to the double-Grammy Award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified 6x platinum in the U.S. and earned the 2001 Grammy Award for Best Rock Song.

Selling more than 10 million albums and 20 million tracks worldwide, Train has multiple platinum/ gold citations, including three Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and dozens of other honors.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 10, and can be purchased at oshkosharena.com OR savemesanfrancisco.com.