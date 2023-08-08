Tiny House Village offers transitional housing, hopes to help homeless live independently

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Some people who are homeless in Oshkosh are getting a new place to stay, and hopefully learn vital skills, as they move into tiny homes built by Oshkosh Kids Foundation.

Will Deppiesse, Oshkosh Kids Foundation's Board President, says about half of the Tiny House Village's 32 units are complete, housing around 50 residents. He says the village not only provides people a safe place to call home but also offers the support and training residents need to get back to living and working on their own.

"Financial literacy, some parenting classes, rent smart," Deppiesse listed. "If you got to the point where you were homeless or living in a car, you probably need a little more mentoring than you've had in your life."

Jim Boehm is the Executive Director of Father Carr's Place 2B in Oshkosh, which he says houses about 55 people who otherwise would have no home. Boehm says the Tiny House village is "a great project," and explains he's recommended several people from his organization to go live there.

Boehm has seen the need for transitional housing increase dramatically over the past year.

"When I started [last year], it seemed like the applications were about 10-12 a week, right now we're [seeing] about 10-12 a day," Boehm said. "Housing is an issue in this area."

Deppiesse says the Oshkosh Area School District identifies about 200 homeless children a year, but says the real number is likely more than that.

Once all the houses are complete, Deppiesse hopes they will house about a third of the documented population.

"[That's] not quite enough," he said, "but still a big impact on the community," stated Deppiesse.

