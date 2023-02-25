Three Oshkosh brewers combine to create limited edition beer

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Something special is brewing in Oshkosh, as Fifth Ward, Fox River and Bare Bones Brewing Cos. have teamed up to create a limited edition beer in preparation for Oshkosh Craft Beer Week.

Brewers from the three companies met at Bare Bones to begin brewing their "City-wide Tropical Blonde Ale" Friday, so it will be ready in time for the festival, which runs from March 30 to April 8.

Ian Wing of Fifth Ward Brewing said he thinks the three breweries work off each other well and together will make craft beer week a memorable experience for all.

“All the breweries kind of have their own special niche, and things they do well," he said, "when we get together and do something together, it really complements our different skills and talents and our styles and things we prefer to do.”

Jody Cleveland of Bare Bones—who is taking the lead on the project—said he appreciates getting to work with people he's close with, but normally competes against.

“We’re all friends outside of our work too," he said, "so it’s nice to be able to get together and actually talk about what we’re doing and be able to brew something together as a team.”

The limited edition ale will be available in all three of the collaborating breweries and will be bottled and sold in select stores and restaurants during craft beer week.