Thousands gather for Wisconsin’s Sturgeon Spearing Season

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Sturgeon spearing season kicks off in Oshkosh.



Thousands of anglers gather in Wisconsin for the annual sturgeon spearing season.

The event offers a rare chance to harvest a prehistoric fish on the Winnebago System.

Spearing season runs up to 16 days or until harvest caps are met.

OSHKOSH, WI — At 7 a.m. Saturday, thousands of spearers from across the country took to the ice for the start of Wisconsin’s annual sturgeon spearing season on the Winnebago System. The event, one of the most unique and highly anticipated winter traditions in the region, draws participants from across the nation—and even the world.

Some spearers traveled hundreds, even thousands of miles, for the chance to take part in the experience.

“Yeah, we came from England for this competition,” said StuarThot, a fisherman from the United Kingdom. “We met a guy online and he was saying that this was like an amazing event, once-in-a-year type stuff, so he promised us a fish. We didn’t catch it though, but we drunk lots of beer so that was all good.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) oversees the spearing season, which can last up to 16 days, closing no later than Feb. 23. Spearing is permitted from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Once a sturgeon is successfully speared, it must be registered at an official DNR registration station by 2 p.m. on the same day.

“Every spearer on Lake Winnebago or the Upriver Lakes that successfully harvested a fish today has to come in and register their fish, so we’re here seeing all of the fruits of these spear successful laborers,” said Margaret Stadig, a sturgeon biologist with the DNR.

At the registration stations, biologists weigh and measure each fish, determine whether it is male or female, and check for tags to aid in population management.

More than 100 sturgeon were caught on opening day, with the largest weighing in at 180.5 pounds.

Although some critics argue that sturgeon spearing is wrong, Stadig said it is a deeply rooted Wisconsin tradition.

“Every family has one of those traditions that the rest of the United States might look at and go, ‘Why? Why would you do that?’” Stadig said. “But you have zero idea about what that tradition is about, what these people are going through, what they’re doing, and how much it means to them until you come out and actually experience it.”

The season will continue until Feb. 23, unless the harvest caps set by the DNR are reached before then.

“Either 16 days, or until one of the preset harvest caps is hit,” Stadig said.

For updates on the season, including daily harvest totals, spearers can visit the DNR’s Winnebago System Sturgeon Spearing webpage.