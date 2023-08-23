ThedaCare doctor shares tips on how to beat extreme heat

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — As dangerous heat blankets Northeast Wisconsin, ThedaCare pediatrician Dr. Abby Smolcich says making sure you're getting plenty of water is one of the keys to keeping safe.

“A couple of the most important things to remember as you’re heading out into these high temperatures is make sure you’re staying hydrated," Smolcich said. "Bring your fluids along, your electrolytes.”

Smolcich also encourages people to put on sunscreen and take frequent breaks when going outside. She says failing to take proper precautions can lead to heat-exhaustion and heat-stroke, and there are ways to help someone suffering from a heat-related illness.

“What we recommend is getting somebody into a cooler environment, inside the house with air conditioning," Smolcich said. "Try to get some cool cloths on their arm or neck to help cool them down…make sure they’re drinking lots of fluids, to help with any concerns for dehydration.”

In Menominee Park, Grace Baldwin was among the many who tried to beat the heat by taking a cooling dip in Lake Winnebago.

Although she spent some time lying in the sun, she said she made sure to go in the water "at least every 15 minutes," and took other precautions due to the extreme heat.

"[I] probably won’t be out here all day," she said. "But yeah, [I'm] going in the lake, drinking lots of water, and even staying in the A/C.”

Although Baldwin says she enjoys the summer weather, she'll be glad to see cooler fall temperatures return as well.

“I honestly like both [fall and summer]," Baldwin said. "But it would be nice to have a bonfire, because even today would be too hot for that.”