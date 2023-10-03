The Grand Oshkosh celebrates October with Haunted Happenings

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh theater that has gained a reputation as one of the most haunted in the state is embarking on an October full of "Haunted Happenings."

Assistant Director Amber Hammond says The Grand Oshkosh is celebrating 140 years with around 15 different events throughout the month, including ghost tours, haunted escape rooms, and spirit-based magic shows.

Whether you believe in the supernatural or not though, Hammond says the theater's ability to capture the imagination of its visitors makes it a special place.

“We always say, ‘If you believe in ghosts, we have them, if not, there’s a scientific explanation why everything happens here…'" said Hammond, "...I am a believer in other abilities, but like I said, it all just depends on you and who you are. We are a theater, it’s a place for your imagination to run wild, and that’s what I love about working here at The Grand.”

Hammond reassures visitors that nothing will jump out and scare them at The Grand though, and encourages everyone to come explore the theater's haunted sites, and learn about its history.