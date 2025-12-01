The Festival of Trees returns to Oshkosh after two decades

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A return of an Oshkosh tradition– the annual Festival of Trees returns after nearly 25 years. The event raises money for a variety of non-profits.

From Nov. 28- Dec. 6, The Grand Oshkosh will be host to the annual Festival of Trees. The event showcases dozens of decorated Christmas trees and wreaths.

The event is sponsored by West Point Bank, Caramel Crisp Cafe and The Grand Oshkosh, but it was organized by the Altrusa of Oshkosh.

See a sneak peek of the Festival of Trees:

Festival of Trees returns to Oshkosh after more than two decades

Altrusa fundraising chair, Carleen Christiansen, says she was glad to help bring back the tradition for Oshkosh.

Christiansen says the owner of Caramel Crisp Cafe came to Altrusa Club with the idea last year.

"It’s like a dream, to me it’s like winter wonderland. I worked on the festival of trees 20 some years ago, and I had fun back then, and when she brought it back, it was just like a light bulb went on, and I thought, yes," Christiansen says.

Each day, there will be special events and live music performances, from the Oshkosh Madrigals, to visits from Buddy the Elf and Santa Claus. For more information on Festival of Trees events, follow the Altrusa of Oshkosh Facebook page.

