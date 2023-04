OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A spontaneous combustion of deep-fired tempura flakes caused a fire at an Oshkosh Sakura Japanese Steakhouse.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, crews responded to 330 North Koeller Street in Oshkosh for a water flow alarm. Upon arrival, crews upgraded the alarm to a structure fire after observing smoke coming from the building.

The fire activated the fire sprinkler system which controlled the fire until it could be fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported.