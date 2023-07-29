Watch Now
T-6 Texan aircraft with 2 occupants crashes on Lake Winnebago Saturday morning

Oshkosh Fire Department and Winnebago County emergency response teams answered a call about a plane crash around 9 a.m. Saturday morning July 29, 2023.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 29, 2023
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A T-6 Texan aircraft crashed into Lake Winnebago around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes.

Eyewitnesses said they saw debris and an oil slick on the lake, but the craft has not yet been recovered.

This type of plane can seat a maximum of two people; Winnebago County Sheriffs confirmed there were two total occupants at the time of the crash.

Recovery efforts are ongoing.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter is currently patrolling from the air, according to the USCG Great Lakes.

Winnebago County Sheriffs said around 9:06 a.m. Saturday morning they received multiple 911 calls about the crash.

Winneconne Fire Department, Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary all responded to the scene to immediately begin an emergency rescue response.

Winnebago County sheriffs said they are working closely with EAA, the NTSB, and the FAA.

Anyone in the area has been asked to avoid the area of Asylum Bay Boat Launch so that recovery efforts may continue safely.

