T-6 Texan aircraft with 2 occupants crashes on Lake Winnebago Saturday morning

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A T-6 Texan aircraft crashed into Lake Winnebago around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes.

Eyewitnesses said they saw debris and an oil slick on the lake, but the craft has not yet been recovered.

#BREAKING USCG responding to reports of a downed T-6 Texan aircraft in Lake Winnebago, Wisc.; unknown POB. USCG Aux & local crews on scene reported debris & oil slick. Additional CG air & surface assets en route. Further info will be provided as it becomes available. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 29, 2023

This type of plane can seat a maximum of two people; Winnebago County Sheriffs confirmed there were two total occupants at the time of the crash.

Recovery efforts are ongoing.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter is currently patrolling from the air, according to the USCG Great Lakes.

Winnebago County Sheriffs said around 9:06 a.m. Saturday morning they received multiple 911 calls about the crash.

Winneconne Fire Department, Neenah Menasha Fire Rescue, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary all responded to the scene to immediately begin an emergency rescue response.

Winnebago County sheriffs said they are working closely with EAA, the NTSB, and the FAA.

Anyone in the area has been asked to avoid the area of Asylum Bay Boat Launch so that recovery efforts may continue safely.