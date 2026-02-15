OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Sturgeon spearing officially kicked off on Lake Winnebago as hundreds of anglers headed out onto the ice for one of Wisconsin's longest-running winter traditions.

Sturgeon spearing season opens with 108-pound catch on Lake Winnebago

Father and son Brent and Craig Shepherd from Quinney landed the biggest fish of the day — a 108-pound sturgeon.

"Pretty cool, pretty neat. It was fun, exciting," they said.

"The fight went on for a bit longer, yeah it tugged hard," Craig Shepherd said.

Brent has been spear fishing about 40 years, while Craig has just three years of experience.

"He was laying down next to the shanty, next to the spear and he didn't have time to stand up and spear it so, I was the bad guy and I speared it. I'm not mad," Brent Shepherd said.

The duo emphasized that it's not just about landing a fish — it's about the experience.

"Lot of respect for this fish," Brent Shepherd said.

"It's just neat, I would guess this fish is 70-80 years old," Craig Shepherd said.

For Marla Heimerman from New Holstein, opening day was one she won't forget.

"What I caught, big fish, female sturgeon," Heimerman said.

"This is my first time ever getting one. It was perfect. Swam right from underneath, right under the middle of our camera, we didn't have to guess, it was great," Heimerman said.

As fish continue to come in, biologists say opening day is looking strong.

"Clear water and good ice, a lot of people getting out and good fish are coming in," said Angelo Cozzola, Wisconsin DNR fisheries biologist.

For Cozzola, the day isn't just another shift.

"It does have a fun community, almost like a holiday feeling around here, it's a big part of the culture around the entire Winnebago system. It's a pretty enjoyable time to register fish as satisfied spearers are coming in," Cozzola said.

Sturgeon spearing runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., February 14 to March 1, unless a harvest cap is reached earlier.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.