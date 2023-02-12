Sturgeon spearing season kicks off on Winnebago and surrounding lakes

OSHKOSH — Sturgeon spearing season opened early Saturday morning and thousands of people flocked to Lake Winnebago and the surrounding waterways to take their shot at getting a fish.

Among them was Dave Vienola, who has been spearing sturgeon on Lake Winnebago for roughly 25 years, an activity he likens to "duck hunting through a chimney."

He estimates he spent $9,000 on an 18-foot hydraulic shack this year to allow him and his friends more room to move around on the ice.

“Two weeks ago, this didn’t exist," he said of the shack, "I just literally built it, finished it up yesterday afternoon, and now we’re here…the inside’s not done yet."

Vienola admits spearing can be tedious at times, but that changes as soon as the fish show up.

“It’s pretty boring until you actually get one, then you’re hooked," he said.

Fortunately, Vienola also has plenty of company in the shanty to help ward off that boredom. He spears with a group of friends, and for the last five or so years, has taken his girlfriend Rachel Geffers out with him as well.

Geffers says she's not usually into hunting or fishing but enjoys her time out on the ice spearing sturgeon.

“I’m kind of just here for the fun," she said, "the thrill of it, you can’t beat it...that’s what keeps me coming back.”

No one in their group speared anything today, but Geffers says she's "always hopeful" about the rest of the season.

Over on Lake Poygan, Brad Erdman managed to spear a sturgeon Saturday morning, and recounted the tale at a fish registration center in Winneconne.

“Around 11:00-11:30 she came in," Erdman said, "[I took a] perfect shot from right side to left side of the hole…stuck her right in the middle of the body and didn’t put up much of a fight.”

He said the 65-pound sturgeon was the first he's speared and made for a special moment with his dad Mark.

“Feels great to get this one with my dad," he said, "been spearing together my whole life so, good to have him in the shack with me.”

Sturgeon spearing is scheduled to continue through February 26th or until this year's caps of roughly 800 females or 1,200 males is reached.