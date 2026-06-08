Struggling to find childcare? New Oshkosh program offers a solution

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — New childcare support is coming to Oshkosh through a first-of-its-kind incubator program designed to grow small childcare businesses into standalone operations.

The Advocacy Community Action Program, better known as ADVOCAP, has been the primary driver behind the new childcare incubators. The organization has been in business for 60 years, but the incubator concept is new.

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Oshkosh childcare incubators near completion

"This is the first in the state and just the second in the country," ADVOCAP Executive Director Tanya Marcoe said.

The program comes as the region struggles with a shortage of childcare options.

"We have childcare centers closing all the time. We are in a childcare desert," Marcoe said, "There are not enough childcare providers for those that need childcare. So children and families are scrambling to find childcare."

ADVOCAP will have 4 incubator units available, with one staff member on-site to assist providers.

"That staff member will be able to work with them. How do I market my business? What license, what trainings do I need? How do I grow my business, eventually? How do I get out of the incubator and into something of my own?" Marcoe said.

ADVOCAP will not be working alone. Childcare Resource and Referral in Kimberly is also assisting with the program.

"With the incubator, the individuals who are going into these locations would be working directly with me, so that I can help them either get certified in their location or help them get licensed," Early Childhood Consultant Lesa Alston said.

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