Special Olympics getting underway at UW Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — More than 800 athletes are expected to roll into UW Oshkosh this weekend, to compete in the Special Olympics Wisconsin Spring Games, and organizers spent most of Friday afternoon getting ready.

Jason Blank is Special Olympics Wisconsin's president of sports and programs and explains that this weekend's games represent the culmination of an entire season of basketball and swimming, and will allow athletes to "compete against people across the state in order to compete for a medal.”

He says the games are invaluable for athletes.

"This is an amazing opportunity," he said. "A lot of people who've participated in sports always looked forward to be able to compete at the top level…for our Special Olympic athletes to get that opportunity, it's just a way to highlight their abilities..."

Special Olympics Wisconsin also promotes wellness beyond exercise, and has set up resources for athletes' physical and mental health in all areas of life.

Senior Director of Health Programs Brittany Hoegh says her team will be running "performance stations" this weekend, where athletes can get health and fitness tips, and will host free vision, hearing, and dental screenings provided by local professionals.

She says she's seen these screenings, as well as the games themselves, make a big difference in people's lives.

"It's so much more than just the sports…" said Hoegh. "It's the joy, the friendship, the courage, it's about being a family really…these screenings are just another way to make sure those athletes are staying healthy and doing what they love."

The athletes themselves seem to enjoy the competition as well.

"Very excited!" replied a group of athletes from Walworth County when asked their feelings on this weekend's competition. "We're gonna win a gold medal!" one exclaimed.

Opening ceremonies kicked off the first day of competition Friday night, and events are set to run through Sunday.