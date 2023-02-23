Snow forces UW Oshkosh to adjust classes, students to adjust commutes

OSHKOSH — As the snow piles up across Northeast Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh (UWO) has been forced to cancel or move some classes online. Many classes still met in-person Wednesday, forcing UWO students to make adjustments to their routines in order to make the cold trek across campus.

Sophomore Connor Spiewak says he normally rides his bike to class to cut down on what would otherwise be a 10-minute commute but was forced to walk to class Wednesday instead, due to the snowy conditions.

Spiewak says he allows extra time and bundles up for snowy days, but thinks the University does a good job keeping the sidewalks clear and safe.

“Earlier this morning I saw that they were getting the plows out, getting the sidewalks all cleared, which I think is greatly appreciated…" he said, "it’s nice to see the sidewalks don’t have a foot of snow on them."

Many students share Spiewak's opinion that the school does a good job dealing with the weather, but freshman Abby Oehmcke says there's still room for improvement.

“I have a friend who’s a commute. She wouldn’t have been able to come unless she slept over," Oehmcke explained.

Oehmcke said she thinks the school should have canceled or moved more classes online, for the safety of commuters like her friend.

Due to the forecast of worsening conditions, the university announced late Wednesday that it had decided to cancel all in-person classes, starting at 5:00 pm and lasting through Thursday.