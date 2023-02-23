Sledders take over Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park during snow day

OSHKOSH — As elementary school students throughout Oshkosh had the day off due to snow, many turned to a time-honored tradition to spend their day; sledding at Red Arrow Park.

Dozens of children, teenagers, and adults flocked to the park to take flight down the slopes on sleds and inner tubes, some flying clear across the sidewalk and stopping just shy of the cars parked on Taft Ave.

Among them, was Randy Losse, who said he used to sled down the hill as a child and has returned to sled it again, with his fourth-grade grandson Xander Tomko.

"Since I'm retired now, I can do this," said Losse, "I can be a kid again."

Losse and Tomko made several runs down the hill together and said they had a blast sledding, but will treasure the time they spent together most of all.

“That we get to spend time and do things that we like to do outside," replied Tomko when asked about his favorite part of the day.

“For me it’s spending time with my grandson, getting exercise running up and down this hill," added Losse.