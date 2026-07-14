OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Oshkosh company is riding a viral wave after its white lawn geese decorations took off on social media, drawing tens of thousands of views from millennial and Gen-Z fans.

Silver Star's "Gaggleville" geese have become a sensation online, and the momentum is showing up in the company's bottom line. Heather Hintz, Silver Star's e-commerce director, said unit growth has tripled as a result of the trend.

The concept is not entirely new. Hintz said the decorations have roots going way back.

"They started as a Midwestern trend several years ago, and a lot of people refer to us and say, 'Oh, my grandma used to have a goose on her patio or on her deck.' But yeah, the trend has been around for decades," Hintz said.

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Silver Star's lawn geese go viral, tripling unit growth

A big part of the appeal is the outfits. Silver Star sells hundreds of costumes for multiple holidays, and Hintz said new sports-themed options are debuting soon so fans can represent their favorite teams.

For Shane and Jaci Hernandez of Fond du Lac, the purchase came straight from their social media feeds.

"I saw some influencers that I follow on TikTok and they had one. I sent [Shane] a message saying we need one of these and I bought them," Jaci Hernandez said.

The couple said the costumes are central to the fun of owning a porch goose.

"The fun part about having a porch goose is dressing him up for the occasions. It could be any day of the week. Let's say we have a cookout. We're gonna dress him up for the friends and family that are coming over," Shane Hernandez said.

For more information on Gaggleville, you can visit the official Facebook and Instagram accounts, along with this community internet page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.