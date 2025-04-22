Shuttles from Fox Valley to NFL Draft are filling up fast

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An hour from Green Bay, the complete effect of the NFL Draft on southern cities like Oshkosh is still unclear, but a couple businesses are still trying to get involved in the festivities.



X-Golf opened in February 2025 as a restaurant and golf simulator on Koeller Street in Oshkosh.

X-Golf and The Barare offering shuttles from Oshkosh to the NFL Draft this weekend.

Double J’s Shuttle Service has over 800 reservations for the draft.



“Oshkosh, in my experience, is such a great golfing community,” Brian Jankowski, part owner and general manager, says. “This city has responded so awesome to us opening.”

Jankowski says they were eager to be a part of the draft.

“Green Bay is a great location for the draft,” he says. “The draft, we hope, will be as big as everybody thinks it’s going to be.”

X-Golf is offering a shuttle service at 10 a.m. each day of the draft.

“Our doors will be open at 8 a.m.,” Jankowski says. “Hit the links and get ready for the draft.”

X-Golf also has a full bar and restaurant that will be open.

The Bar in Oshkosh has multiple shuttles this weekend. The owner says they’re filled on Thursday, but limited spots are still open on Friday and Saturday.

James Janusheske, owner of Double J’s shuttle service, says he’s been very busy with the draft. He is the owner of the shuttle taking off from X-Golf.

“Business is crazy, we got over 800 reservations this weekend,” he says.

Janusheske says his seats are filling up fast as the draft draws nearer.

“It’s been good for business,” he says. “It’s been mind-boggling because of the phone calls coming in.”

The Bar’s shuttle is $65 per person and will drop people off at The Bar in Green Bay.

The Double J’s shuttle from X-Golf is $100 per person, or $210 per person with entry into the Double J’s tailgating party.

