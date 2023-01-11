Several in custody after causing disturbance at Oshkosh Middle School

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody after causing a disturbance at Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh.

The Oshkosh Police Department reports that earlier in the school day Wednesday, a physical disturbance took place between two students. Family members and acquaintances of one of the students who were involved in the disturbance were notified and arrived at the school at about 2:15 p.m.

Forcing their way into the school, the arriving adults started creating a separate disturbance, causing the school resources officer to request emergency assistance due to the large physical altercation between the individuals after a refusal to leave the school grounds.

Multiple Oshkosh Police Officers responded to assist. Merrill Middle School went into a hold for student safety while this incident was resolved. There were no weapons involved.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or report an anonymous tip through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.