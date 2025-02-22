Rep. Grothman faces heated crowd at Algoma Town Hall in Oshkosh

Heated Debate: Constituents clashed with Rep. Glenn Grothman over federal spending, Trump’s policies, and the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Rep. Grothman Faces Heated Crowd at Oshkosh Town Hall

OSHKOSH, WI. — Tensions ran high at a packed town hall meeting held at the Town of Algoma Hall, where U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) addressed constituents on issues including federal spending, immigration, welfare, and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk.

The event drew such a large crowd that many were unable to enter.

“It was really disappointing to get in early and not be able to get in,” said attendee Jen Grose.

As Grothman spoke, the discussion quickly grew contentious, with some attendees voicing their frustration.

Throughout the meeting, Grothman defended his stance on tax cuts, arguing they incentivize more people to work.

“I think as you reduce taxes, it incentivizes more people to work,” he said, prompting boos from the audience.

The congressman also expressed strong support for former President Donald Trump and his executive actions.

“Obviously, President Trump has issued a lot of executive orders. I think, by and large, this is moving very quickly in comparison to other administrations, and I think across the board he’s done some very good things,” Grothman said.

His comments were met with resistance, with members of the crowd chanting, “Do your job! Do your job! Do your job!”

Austin Frederick, an Oshkosh resident, voiced his concerns about Grothman’s stance on DOGE and Trump’s executive orders.

“We’re counting on the congressman to check that power, to balance that power. Walking in today, hearing what he said, he’s not going to do that,” Frederick said.

When asked about his support for DOGE and its federal spending oversight, Grothman reaffirmed his position.

“I’m going to give DOGE some of my own ideas on how to cut spending. So yes, it’s always a good time to have an agency out there whose goal it is not to add more spending, but to reduce some of the spending that’s already happening,” he said.

Despite the pushback from constituents, Grothman maintained that his focus remains on identifying government waste and fraud.