Remembering 9/11: Oshkosh North students give back to community

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A group of students from Oshkosh North High School spent the afternoon honoring the memory of 9/11 by working to make their community a better place.

North head boys basketball coach Brad Weber says about 50 students came out to Menominee Park and Akan's Acres, to help with trash pickup and landscaping.

Although he says it pales in comparison with what they faced that day, Weber says he thinks giving back through service is a good way to honor those who risked their lives on 9/11 and helps bring something good, out of a great tragedy.

“That message of trying to take something that’s internalized as bad and finding good in it, not every day is going to be good, but there’s good in every day," said Weber, "[that] is a message that I share with our students, my athletes, and I think that resonates with all of us.”

Weber says teaching students who weren't alive that day about 9/11 has been somewhat of a surreal experience, and offers his thanks to all who risked so much that day.