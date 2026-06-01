OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Redgranite Quarry has closed, leaving residents and regular visitors searching for alternatives and sparking debate over how to address ongoing issues at the popular destination.

The quarry cited fighting, littering, drinking, and graffiti as the reasons for the closure. Anyone caught trespassing faces a $263.50 fine.

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Redgranite Quarry closes over fighting, graffiti concerns

Eric Case, who described himself as a longtime quarry-goer, said he drove an hour to visit the site with his family only to be turned away. While reporting this story, multiple people arrived at the quarry and similarly turned back.

"We're super bummed out because we drove here an hour away," Case said, "I've been coming here since I was a teenager, so this is my first experience with it being closed."

Case acknowledged the issues cited by the quarry, while noting he had not personally witnessed them.

"I haven't noticed any fighting or graffiti taking place, but obviously it happens. It's painted everywhere, but it's bound to happen wherever teenagers are, too." Case said.

Case also pointed to the quarry's history, noting the site remained open despite past incidents.

"People have died or gotten injured here in the past, and they didn't close it then," Case said.

Auroraville resident Rita Mueller said she has a personal connection to keeping the quarry clean.

"My boys, I brought them up. I would give them $1 a day to go and pick up garbage," Mueller said.

The community has proposed solutions ranging from charging an entry fee to increasing police presence. Mueller and Case both pointed to law enforcement as a potential path forward.

"If it's a fight like it's said, wouldn't a police presence take care of that? I think if it was just policed a little bit. Clean up the riffraff," Mueller said.

"Police supervising like they have in the past every now and then. I know that kept some of that behavior away," Case said.

This is not the first time the quarry has shut down. It previously closed in 2020 for similar reasons.

The quarry says it will reopen once a solution is found to prevent the lawlessness. The village president plans to hold a press conference tomorrow morning to discuss the topic.

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