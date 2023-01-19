Record crowd packs Oshkosh Arena on Herd School Day

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of local students filled Oshkosh Arena on Wednesday, filling the area with noise as they cheered on the Wisconsin Herd at the annual school day basketball game.

Herd President Steve Brandes said about 3,500 students attended the game, a number he said exceeds the stadium's normal capacity, forcing stadium crew to reconfigure the area to accommodate such a large group.

Students in attendance got lunch and an educational workbook from the team, as well as tips and resources for keeping physically and mentally well.

Miss Fond du Lac Zoe Leu was in attendance representing the National Alliance on Mental Illness and urged children not to be afraid to seek help.

“There’s always somewhere you can get help," Lue said."There are people out there who want to help you, who want to get you on the right path, and make sure you’re doing well.”

Once the game began...students yelled, screamed, jumped up and down, and generally got into the action right from the jump.

“Ain’t no way Knicks are winning, no way," said Wyatt McNiesh, a student at Edna Ferber Elementary. "I think [the final score is] gonna be like…569-20."

McNiesh also responded with a resounding "yes!" when asked whether the game was more enjoyable than a day at school.

The Wisconsin Herd ultimately triumphed 127 to 118 over the visiting West Chester Knicks and made it a day the students in attendance won't soon forget.

