Pyrotechnics Guild International brings boom to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) is holding their annual convention at Oshkosh's Sunnyview Expo Center this week, setting off big bangs in the sky and offering a boom to the local economy.

Craig Heatherington is a PGI host and says a lot more artistry goes into setting up fireworks displays than many viewers realize.

"You can tell a story [with fireworks]" he said, "if you want to make the sky purple or red or blue, you can do that."

He says pyrotechnicians also put a lot of labor into creating one-of-a-kind displays with a short, albeit dramatic, payoff.

"Unfortunately, you'll never replicate any of this ever again, it's a one-time thing…" said Heatherington, "some people build these things for months and for a five-second thrill. It's kind of unreal."

Connie Widmann is PGI's Media Chair. She describes the PGI as "a real family," and says members have arrived from all across the globe to build fireworks and set up massive displays, including one she says will feature "over a million firecrackers shot at one time."

In addition to the roughly 1,800 members she says attended, Widmann says "thousands" of visitors have turned out to the public shows as well. Friday's event is now sold out.

Best Western Premier Waterfront Hotel General Manager David Helgeson says the PGI crowd has booked "around 40 rooms a night," providing a nice lift for his business as well.

Helgeson explains that he's helped bring PGI to Oshkosh in past years as well, and says they always put on a great show for Oshkosh residents.

"Amazing, absolutely amazing is the best thing I can say…" Helgeson said of PGI's displays, "They put all other firework shows to shame."