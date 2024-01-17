Power outage in Oshkosh causes brief delay during Wisconsin Herd's School Day Game

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A power outage in Oshkosh Wednesday caused a brief delay during the Wisconsin Herd's School Day Game at Oshkosh Arena.

Wisconsin Public Service confirms to NBC 26 that a tree came into contact with their equipment which caused the power to go out for 20 minutes. WPS said the outage impacted 4,700 customers. Crews restored power at 12:15 p.m.

The Herd said more than 3,600 students from schools across Wisconsin are attending Wednesday's game against the College Park Skyhawks.

The team said the School Day Game highlights the importance of mental health for students and children.

