Police working to identify suspects who vandalized Oshkosh park

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh Police are working to identify suspects who vandalized a city park.

Police say they received complaints this week about several minors who covered public restroom walls, floors, and fixtures with graffiti at South Park at 1210 Georgia Street. Police say it will cost several thousands of dollars to fix the damage.

Oshkosh Police Department

Police say the suspects were recorded on video surveillance and are working diligently to identify them.

"Video surveillance cameras are located throughout our parks and greatly assist with identifying those that break the law," police said in a news release.

"Parks are meant to enhance the quality of life for everyone in our community - a place where people can enjoy nature, relax, and create long lasting memories. We strongly urge parents to remind children to be respectful of property and that repairs to fix damaged items can be very costly," said police.

Police are asking neighbors to help them out by reporting any suspicious activity they see around the park.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700. You can also remain anonymous by contacting the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or through the P3 App.