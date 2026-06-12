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Police called to weapons complaint near UW-Oshkosh

Neighbors are asked to avoid the area.
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NBC 26 Staff
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OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh police are asking the public to avoid the area of John Avenue and McKinley Street as they investigate a weapons complaint near the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh campus.

As of 3 a.m., law enforcement personnel were active in the area. Campus police are assisting in the investigation, led by the Oshkosh Police Department.

No additional details have yet been provided.

NBC 26 has reached out to both departments and will keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Hayden Bailey