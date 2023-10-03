Watch Now
Skills for IT, Medical and police jobs: Career focus program for Oshkosh students

NBC 26
A group of Oshkosh students tries out their finger-printing skills with an Oshkosh Police officer as part of the Pointters Community Initiative Career Focus Program
Pointters Community Initiatives Career Focus Program
Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 12:53:45-04

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Pointters Community Initiatives held its first career focus program in Oshkosh on Monday, hosting around 50 students at Fox Valley Technical College.

The event was directed towards minority students and offered them both guidance on interviewing for jobs and pitching ideas, as well as the chance to try their hands at basic IT, medical, and police skills.

Pointters' Operations Manager Gabrielle Thomas says it's important to show young students, especially minorities, all the paths open to them, and equip them with the skills to follow them.

“We want to let the young students, even from middle school to high school, to let them know they do have a chance, and they do have a choice," she said.

Thomas adds that it's important for students to learn these types of skills early on, and says she wishes she'd learned them at the beginning of her time in high school.

