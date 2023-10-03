Skills for IT, Medical and police jobs: Career focus program for Oshkosh students

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Pointters Community Initiatives held its first career focus program in Oshkosh on Monday, hosting around 50 students at Fox Valley Technical College.

The event was directed towards minority students and offered them both guidance on interviewing for jobs and pitching ideas, as well as the chance to try their hands at basic IT, medical, and police skills.

Pointters' Operations Manager Gabrielle Thomas says it's important to show young students, especially minorities, all the paths open to them, and equip them with the skills to follow them.

“We want to let the young students, even from middle school to high school, to let them know they do have a chance, and they do have a choice," she said.

Thomas adds that it's important for students to learn these types of skills early on, and says she wishes she'd learned them at the beginning of her time in high school.