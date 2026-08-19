Pedestrian hit and killed in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A pedestrian was hit and killed at the intersection of High Ave. and N. Main St. in downtown Oshkosh Tuesday, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

The accident involved a pedestrian who was struck by a commercial vehicle. Paramedics from the Oshkosh Fire Department and police responded to this incident. The pedestrian was taken by the Oshkosh Fire Department to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, where they were later pronounced dead.

Members of the Oshkosh Police Department’s Crash Investigation Team, and Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene of the accident. They say the investigation is ongoing and no more details will be released at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.