Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday.

Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.

“I would say this is probably the best week of weather we’ve had so far for our tournament," said Clark. "Perfect temp, not too cold not too hot, and the ice is holding up decent.”

The event marked the beginning of a busy month of ice fishing on Lake Winnebago, with sturgeon spearing set to open on Feb. 12th and the "Battle on Bago" fishing tournament scheduled to follow on Feb. 17th and 18th.