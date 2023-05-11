Oshkosh West special education students serve free beverages in coffee truck

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Two Oshkosh West High School special education students served free beverages on Thursday to celebrate the season debut of the OASD coffee truck.

Senior Nathan Zander and sophomore Emma Keranen served coffee and other drinks in Oshkosh's Orthopedic & Sports Institute's parking lot.

Zander said the coffee truck started last year.

He said today was his 25th shift overall and first this year.

For Emma, she said it was her third time working in the coffee truck.

Coffees, teas, and lemonade were on the menu.

Plenty of customers came out to support the students and the Oshkosh Area School District.

The students said working as baristas gave them good working experience, and allowed them to see new places, and build relationships.

"I want to gain more communication with employers," Zander said. "Just like getting engaged with other people besides school, going out in the community with work."

"It's really nice just to get out of your shell, and be you, and just have fun," Keranen said.

Zander said running the coffee truck is weather-dependent, but said last year, they were able to keep it open until December before it got too cold outside.