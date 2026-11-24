OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thanksgiving is nothing without good eats — and at Oshkosh West High School, a community-run food pantry is making sure every plate gets an extra helping.

The Wildcat Pantry first opened in November of 2025 at Oshkosh West High School before expanding to Vel Phillips Middle School. Melissa Troedel works at the high school and says she sees some students facing food insecurity.

"We had one kid who grabbed like a macaroni and cheese, and oatmeal, and an applesauce, and he's like, 'Tonight I'll eat like a king,'" Troedel said. "And those are like the stories and stuff that you like to hear."

The need has been significant. Every day, at least 50 to 60 students grab items from the pantry, overall going through more than 2,100 items between November 2025 to June 2026 — and it still wasn't enough. Since then, it has expanded to grocery nights, like the one happening Tuesday evening.

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST HERE:

Oshkosh West food pantry helps families with Thanksgiving meals

This grocery night features 40 turkeys, clothing, household supplies, bread, cereal and other kitchen staples.

"So all of this is food from our school pantry." Christine, an Oshkosh West High School sophomore, said. "It's there to help the needy. It's there to just help families that like don't have the affordability to just bring food for Thanksgiving."

Organizer Jessica Benesh shared that the idea was initially conceived after federal aid cuts.

"We were worried about the SNAP benefits being taken away from families and how they were going to feed their kids," Benesh said. "The need was vast and we were seeing it every day in the pantries and then felt like we needed to do more over the longer breaks."

The grocery night was open from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening for families in the Oshkosh Area School District, not the general public.

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