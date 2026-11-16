OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The city of Oshkosh is facing a steep drop in state funding, and local taxpayers could end up footing the bill as the city is now proposing a 3.2% property tax increase.

Oshkosh has the third-largest amount of state-owned property of any city in Wisconsin, valued at about $900 million. These properties don't pay property taxes, but they still use city services.

"This is a state-owned building right here," Oshkosh resident TeaJay Hobbs said, pointing behind themselves at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh owned Reeve Memorial Union.

"I mean this is an example of a property that residents pay for snow removal, police, but all of our neighbors in this city — other than the state-owned buildings — also contribute to those services," Hobbs said.

The state typically backs cities for this missing revenue with the Municipal Services Program. But Oshkosh's payments were cut by over half a million dollars. As a result, the city is proposing a property tax increase of 3.2%.

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Oshkosh weighs property tax hike after state cuts services payment

"Frankly, for the state to have the audacity to just underfund its own bills is kind of a slap in the face to the folks who don't really have a choice to pay our property taxes or our bills," Hobbs said.

Oshkosh City Manager Rebecca Grill says the reduction stems from an error in last year's payment.

"It took a while for us to get that information back, but essentially there were some buildings at the university (UWO) that were double counted and so our allocation last year was too much," Grill said. "So this year, they're trying to turn that around and get the money back."

The state hasn't fully funded the Municipal Services Program since the 1980s, something Common Council members say they have previously asked the state Legislature to do.

The Oshkosh Common Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The council will consider the tax hike at that meeting.

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