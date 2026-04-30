OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Common Council went into closed session on April 22 to discuss purchasing City Center, a waterfront property in the city's downtown. The council proposed an offer of $12.5 million for the site, but some business owners currently operating in the building are not thrilled at the possibility.

At the Common Council meeting, speakers highlighted community identity, attracting talent, and driving the economy as reasons to invest in Oshkosh's downtown.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Oshkosh weighs $12.5M bid for City Center property

One of those speakers, Tricia Rathermel, president of the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation, addressed the site's long-term outlook.

"I think that there's always something to take into consideration for what impacts a business," Rathermel said, "but we're also looking at the long-term viability of the site and how we help to maintain businesses in this space."

Oshkosh Common Council member Paul Esslinger outlined several concerns surrounding the potential purchase, including its effect on the city's tax base, environmental issues with the property, and the uncertainty facing businesses currently located there.

"There are a lot of concerns. Number one, if we buy it, then we take it off the tax rolls, and we can ill afford to do that. There's contamination with the property. What happens with the contamination?" Esslinger said, "You're right, we have a lot of great businesses in there now, and they're obviously very concerned. They don't know what's gonna happen to them."

Business owners are concerned about the long-term impact this change could have on them. Alisa Eaton, executive director of Reflections of Grace Performing Arts School and a children's dance instructor, shared that uncertainty.

"I don't know that we have a lot of control either. That's what feels not fun," Eaton said, "Parents are going, what's going on? Are you gonna be here? And I'm like, I don't know."

The Oshkosh Common Council will decide the course of action at its meeting on Tuesday, May 12. City Manager Rebecca Grill is expected to release a video further detailing the potential acquisition.

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