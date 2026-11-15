Oshkosh volunteers clean up yards for older neighbors

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Dozens of volunteers gave up their free time to clean up yards for people who can't do it themselves Sunday at the Winnebago County ADRC's 'Leaf No One Behind' event.

These volunteers could have been at home, sleeping in or watching football. Instead, they chose to spend their time giving back.

Debbie Seipp is a lifelong Oshkosh resident, and she's one of many grateful homeowners who had their lawn cared for Sunday.

"I don't see any leaves left behind," Seipp said, "They're raking my yard, which is a lifesaver. I have a knee and hip trouble, and it makes it difficult, so this what they're doing today would have taken me days."

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Oshkosh volunteers rake leaves so older neighbors can stay in their homes

There were more than 50 volunteers this year, which I'm told is an increase from years prior. One group of high schoolers showed up to help their neighbors together.

"It just seemed like a really fun thing to do and just like help people in our community," Maddie Schleicher said.

"And it's also great to role model for others and to show how easy it is just to make a difference," Baylie Locke said.

I also spoke with organizer Amanda Runge from the Winnebago County Aging and Disability Resource Center.

"We've been doing it for several years now. It's called Leaf No One Behind," Runge said, "It's just kind of building that sense of community back because it's very important to allow people to stay in their homes, which is where they wanna be."

The Winnebago County Aging and Disability Resource Center organizes more than just lawn care, too. This coming Wednesday, they're also hosting memory screening at the Oshkosh Senior Center.

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