Oshkosh UTV/ATV ordinance stalled in committee, will not go before city council

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The efforts to allow UTVs and ATVs on city streets in Oshkosh stalled in committee, so for now, an ordinance change will not go before city council.

The City of Oshkosh published a public survey last month asking for feedback on ATV and UTV usage in Oshkosh. The Transportation Committee reviewed the survey results at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 13.

The survey showed that 40% believe UTVs and ATVs should be allowed on city streets, 5% were neutral, and 55% do not believe they should be allowed.

The transportation committee then decided not to draft a motion on this issue, and nothing will go before the city council.

The issue can be brought to the transportation committee again.

Currently, ATVs and UTVs are not allowed on city streets, although ATVs can be used to snowplow sidewalks and driveways in the winter.

